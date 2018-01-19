Hometown Spotlight: Upstate family works to encourage blood donation

(WSPA) — In this week’s Hometown Spotlight, 7 News is close to home highlighting a cause that can save lives.

The Blood Connection said their bank needs blood donations now more than ever.

The Lister family went through a traumatic sickness with their son. As he battled the illness, he had an emergency need for blood. That experience prompted his mom, Alison Lister, to regularly give blood. She even took a job working for the Blood Connection.

Blood donor recruiters with the Blood Connection said flu season and the cold weather have increased the need for blood.

They’re asking the community to help replenish reserves.

You can donate five days a week at any of the Blood Connection locations or find their mobile unit schedule online by clicking or tapping here.

Med-Trans Corporation is another agency that relies on your donations to save lives. Flight paramedic Monica Copeland said their unit is always carrying two units of blood and plasma.

She said the supplies have saved countless lives by getting blood to patients faster. Click here to read more about MedTrans Corporation.