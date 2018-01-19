Laurens Co. shooting suspect captured

Related Coverage Meth lab found at shooting scene in Gray Court, suspect on the run

GRAY COURT, SC (WSPA) – A suspect in a shooting incident in Laurens County was captured Friday night.

According to Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials, Andrew Christopher Eaton was arrested at a home on Georgia Road Friday around 5 p.m.

Eaton was wanted on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

On Tuesday, deputies received a call about a gunshot victim from Hillcrest Memorial Hospital around 3:40 p.m.

The victim told hospital security the alleged shooter’s name and the location of the shooting, according to a news release.

Deputies responded to a home in the 2900 block of Cowens Bridge Road and Eaton reportedly ran into the woods behind the home.

Laurens Co. deputies searched for Eaton for several hours, but were unable to locate him.

On Thursday, deputies went back to the home to try to locate Eaton, but he was not there. Deputies did find an active methamphetamine lab inside the home.

Timothy Allen Morrow, 34, was arrested at the scene and charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and three counts of child neglect. He was taken to the Laurens Co. Detention Center.