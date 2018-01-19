Man arrested for bank robbery in Lavonia, Ga.

LAVONIA, Ga. (WSPA) – A Salem man was arrested for allegedly robbing a bank last week in Lavonia, Ga.

According to a Lavonia Police Department news release, Owen Lewis Blakely, 30, was arrested for robbing Northeast Georgia Bank inside Dill’s Food City on Jan. 11.

Blakely reportedly went to the bank, gave them a hand written note demanding money, indicated that he had a gun and then left the bank with an unknown amount of money.

On Thursday, investigators received information from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office about a possible suspect and a warrant was issued.

Blakely was located at this home, where he allegedly confessed to the bank robbery.

He was arrested and taken to the Oconee County Detention Center where he will await extradition back to Georgia.