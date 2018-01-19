Man drives vehicle into building in Greenwood

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood Police said a man drove his vehicle into a building in the 600 block of Greene Street Friday night.

According to police, a man was driving on Baptist Avenue when he ran a stop sign, hit a parked car and then drove the vehicle into a concrete building.

Police said the man did not have any obvious injures, but was transported by EMS as a precaution.

The building the man crashed into was part of a private residential property.

The driver has been charged with disregarding a stop sign/traffic signal.