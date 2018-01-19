Marine Corps hosting volleyball clinic in Spartanburg

(PRESS RELEASE) SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Built to Lead Volleyball presented by the USMC Sports Leadership Academy will be hosting a free event Saturday, January 20 at Upward Star Center (9768 Warren H Abernathy Hwy Spartanburg, SC 29301).

Built to Lead Volleyball presented by the USMC Sports Leadership Academy provides participants with first-class instruction from elite volleyball coaches in the area. But through a partnership with the United States Marine Corps it also provides participants with the leadership intangibles that will make them Built to Lead.

At the event, participants will take part in skill sessions on various courts, each court focusing on a different, vital volleyball skill. They will also receive a Built to Lead Evaluation at the end of the day.

Between skill sessions and evaluation, participants will have the opportunity to be challenged, motivated, and to interact with members of the U.S. Marine Corps and learn key skills from the men and women who best exemplify what it means to lead. Amber Haver, Head Coach at Columbia International University, and other area coaches will provide skill instruction at the event.

The January 20th event marks the second year the USMC Sports Leadership Academy has visited Spartanburg. The Upward Star Center also hosted an event March 18, 2017.

The free event begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 4 p.m. following the awards presentations and closing ceremony. The seven top performers will receive All-Academy medals. All participants receive a USMC Sports Leadership Academy t-shirt and free lunch as well as a camp swag bag. The event is open to anyone between the age of 15 and 19 years of age and is made possible in part by sports equipment manufacturer, Spalding. Limited registration is available at www.usmcsports.com.