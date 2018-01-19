Missing man accused of child sex crimes found in McDowell Co.

McDowell Co., NC (WSPA) – McDowell Co. deputies say they have found a missing man accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a young girl.

John Wesley Conner, 50, of Mountain Hemlock Drive in Marion is charged with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and one count of statutory rape, according to a report by the sheriff’s office.

Family members reported him missing on Jan. 16.

They say he told them he was threatening to harm himself, according to the report.

Allegations surfaced that Conner had sexual contact with the 11-year-old girl on multiple occasions during their investigation, according to detectives.

Conner was found and taken into custody Friday morning.

Crime

