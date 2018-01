HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Henderson Co. School Board member Michael Lee Absher was found not guilty on all charges Friday, according to the clerk of court.

He was accused of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Detectives said the teen he was accused of helping drink alcohol was a resident of Absher’s nonprofit Only Hope WNC shelter for homeless youth.

Absher took a voluntary leave of absence from the board in May after the board asked for his resignation.