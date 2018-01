GREENVILLE (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials confirmed a man was found with a gunshot wound Friday night at a home in Greenville.

According to Greenville Police Department’s Jonathan Bragg, officers responded to a report of a man with gunshot wound at a home in the 100 block of Rutherford Drive just before 8 p.m.

The man was reportedly awake and in stable condition.

Bragg said there is no information on a possible suspect.