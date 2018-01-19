Seneca man dies after being run over by wife, coroner says

OCONEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Authorities say a man is dead after he was run over by his wife and then dragged down the street.

It happened Thursday night near the couple’s home on South Townville Street in Seneca.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis identified the victim as John Bright.

The 25-year-old man’s body was dragged by a pickup truck north on South Townville Street after he was hit at or near his driveway to South Seventh Street and to South Fairplay Street, Addis said in a news release.

Bright died on the scene from multiple injuries.

His death is under investigation by the Seneca Police Department and S.C. Highway Patrol. Addis said it appears to be related to a domestic issue between him and his wife.

7 News is waiting to hear back from Seneca police for more information.