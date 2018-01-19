Univ. of SC students want school to do more in response to racist fliers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA)– The President of the University of South Carolina took time to speak out on social media Tuesday afternoon after racist fliers were found in the building that houses the school’s African American studies program. A campus forum was called in response to the fliers to allow students to express their concerns.

Students called the act, “deplorable.” Faculty and staff tweeted “Hate has no place at USC.” Others chiming in calling the fliers “disgusting and unacceptable.”

The fliers appeared just one day after the nation celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, shocking both faculty and students. The fliers referred to African American students as “monkeys” and called them “dumb.” The university’s Chief Diversity Officer, John Dozier, posted on Twitter “This is our university. This is our campus.”

Students were just as disappointed. “It’s not something that anyone should have to come home and see, staring them in their face is someone saying I hate you essentially, ” said sophomore Morgan Brooks. Junior Mary Bryant Matthews agreed. “It’s really disappointing because obviously it’s not morally right. I feel like it’s just really disappointing that someone would do something like that,” said Matthews.

The Office of Multicultural Student Affairs sponsored a campus forum Thursday night. John Dozier addressed students’ concerns and tried to ease their feelings. But many students called for “new leadership,” alarmed at what they call a “generic response” from the university.

The Russell House Theater was at capacity, while students waited patiently and listened anxiously to what administration had to say. Many left the forum just as upset as when they came in, wishing the university would have sent out an alert to notify students of the incident.

“A lot of people still don’t know this is going on still and I feel if the universe would have been like this is what happened on our campus, we don’t support it, whoever is responsible will be held accountable once we found out. I feel like that would have made things completely better but I feel when people were posting it and adding it on twitter the answers were so generic,” said senior Alexis Robinson.

The university is still investigating. We will update this story as more details become available.