Women’s March 2018 planned for Greenville, Asheville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – From Western North Carolina to Upstate South Carolina, people will be taking to streets for the 2018 Women’s March. This is in conjunction with the national march in Washington.

“Any issues that face women are important to everyone,” said Terri Potter, Emcee for the 2018 Women’s March in Greenville.

She was one of hundreds who attended the 2017 rally despite the weather.

“Miserable.. Cold and rainy. But the attendance was phenomenal,” said Potter. “My husband and son were happy to attend.”

They hope this year builds on the momentum from 2017.

“Good bonding experience and I’m glad that it’s continued. People have stuck together and really done things through the months.. It’s not just a demonstration,” said Spartanburg resident Deb Morrow about last year’s rally.

Morrow said she also plans to attend this year.

The agenda is aimed at getting more people to the polls, with opportunities for on-site voter registration.

“We need to change the people we have elected.. If we’re going to change the situation,” said Morrow.

Speakers will address different issues from DACA to sexual harassment.

“Particularly the male perspective on the “me too” movement,” said Potter.

She said they will be abiding by the city’s policies, such as a new rule to not allow backpacks and similar items in the park.

That’s as the Upstate joins a nationwide effort to stand for their beliefs.

“This is not a protest. People aren’t going there angry and to fight something,” said Potter. “It is a peaceful gathering.”

Greenville’s women’s march 2018 is from noon to 2:00 p.m. at Falls Park. Click here for details.

In Asheville, the march takes place 11”00 a.m. at memorial stadium. Click here for details.