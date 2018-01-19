Zion Williamson’s Big Announcement Coming Up

At approximately 8pm Saturday, Zion Williamson will end the mystery and reveal his college choice.

Indications are he’s considering Clemson, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Duke although he’s given little hint in which direction he’s going.

Williamson’s action tonight will remain unofficial until he actual signs his letter of intent during the April signing period.

Friday night, Zion was his typical self on the court with a 31-point effort in an 80-59 Spartanburg Day School win over visiting Shannon Forest.