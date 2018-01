GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner says a man has died 10 days after the car he was driving crashed into a tree.

21-year-old Trent Connelly died Saturday morning at Greenville Memorial Hospital, according to the coroner.

Connelly was sent to the hospital on January 10 when the car he was driving crashed into a tree on Bent Oak Road.

The coroner has ruled his death as an accident.

The crash is under investigation by the Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.