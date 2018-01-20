NOAA Climate Prediction Center expects warmer temperatures in coming months

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center (CPC) issued its three month outlook for February, March and April 2018 this week and says the coming months will likely be much warmer overall compared to average than the first 19 days of 2018 were. According to Storm Team 7 Meteorologist Chris Still, temperatures were 8.8 degrees below average in Greenville from January 1 through January 19 and 8.1 degrees below average in Asheville. The current Storm Team 7 forecast calls for above average temperatures for the upcoming week (1/20 through 1/26).

CPC’s precipitation outlook for February through April indicates equal chances for above or below average precipitation in the Upstate and western North Carolina. In other words, precipitation should be pretty close to normal.

The same outlook indicates cooler and wetter than average weather for the northern third of the country with warmer and drier than average weather likely across the southern tier of states from coast to coast. Click images for a larger view.