Man killed in overnight shooting in Greenville Co.

Greenville County, S.C. (WSPA) — One person is dead after an overnight shooting, according to the Greenville County Coroner.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 12:30 Saturday morning.

The coroner says a man was shot at Lady Godiva’s on Augusta Road. Someone then drove the victim to the Quik Trip down the road.

Officials say he died at that Quik Trip on Augusta Road.

An autopsy is scheduled for today.

The case is still under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.