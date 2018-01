ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A pedestrian was taken to the hospital by helicopter after a crash in Anderson County, Saturday night.

The crash happened on Liberty Highway near Gentry Road shortly after 9:00pm, according to Highway Patrol.

One person was flown by helicopter to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Nobody in the car was injured in the crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

Liberty Highway is closed in the area while troopers investigate.