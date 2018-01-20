Three people found dead in Spartanburg Co. home after violent killing

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Offices are investigating the deaths of three people at a home near Landrum Saturday morning.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the victims were found at a home on Landrum Mill Rd. and their deaths were reportedly violent.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to the scene in the 500 block of Landrum Mill Rd. around 6:00 a.m. and found the three victims inside the home deceased.

