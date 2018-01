ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after a stabbing Sunday morning at the Pisgah View Apartments in Asheville.

The stabbing happened around 10:30am, according to the Asheville Police.

The victim was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment but died shortly after from their injuries.

Police believe the stabbing is an isolated incident.

At 1031am APD responded to reports of a victim suffering from a stab wound. Victim was transported to Mission w/ life threatening injuries & has recently passed. Incident believed to be isolated. Addt’l info to follow. @WLOS_13 @FoxCarolina @wyffnews4 @WSPA7 @asheville pic.twitter.com/QXIDZCLWZe — Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) January 21, 2018