Family speaks after man found brutally murdered in Spg. Co. home



SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – “Our family will never be the same,” Holly Latorre-Wu said.

There are more questions than answers for Holly Lattore-Wu as she tries to understand how her younger brother could be taken away from her, she says at first his death didn’t feel real.

Holly says Nathan befriended his neighbors years back when they moved from Ohio.

Nathan’s nightly routine was to go watch a movie with them. Holly says her brother was at the wrong place at the wrong time when he and both neighbors were brutally murdered. “You’re just waiting for him to come through that door it’s like a big prank you see it on TV and it’s not your family it’s other families but this could never happen to mine,” Holly Latorre-Wu said.

Nathan’s family says even though this tragedy has brought them closer, they feel like they are being torn apart not having him here.

The family is trying to move forward, they say it will be one step at a time, but they hope to find peace in their heartbreak.

If you would like to help Nathan’s family pay for his funeral service you can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/nlp-fund