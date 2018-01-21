Furman Bounces Back with Win Over Samford, 78-67

Greenville, S.C. (Furman SID) — Senior Daniel Fowler scored 16 points to pace four Paladins in double figures as Furman downed Samford, 78-67, in Southern Conference men’s basketball action on Saturday afternoon at Timmons Arena.

With its 20th league win in its last 22 SoCon games at home, Furman improved to 14-6 on the season and 5-2 in league play. Samford slipped to 7-13 overall and 3-4 in the SoCon.

The Paladins committed just five turnovers versus the Bulldogs, managed a 34-23 rebounding edge and grabbed 11 offensive boards to fashion a 14-2 advantage in second chance points. Despite entering the game shooting 62% from the foul line in league play, Furman connected on 17-of-20 free throws, including 16-of-18 in the second half, to move to 9-2 at home this season.

Furman took control with a 19-6 run midway in the first half that gave the Paladins a 26-14 lead on Fowler’s basket with 8:09 left in the opening period. Andrew Brown drained a pair of triples during the run and Fowler added six points as the Paladins held Samford to just one basket between the 17:15 mark and 7:52 mark of the first half.

After the Paladins led 38-32 at intermission, Samford trimmed the lead down to three at 47-44 on Alex Thompson’s trey with 13:56 to play. Three-pointers from Geoff Beans and Matt Rafferty highlighted an 11-2 spurt that put Furman back in front by 12 at 58-46 with under 10 minutes to go, and Samford was unable to get closer than five points the rest of the way as the Paladins converted on 13-of-14 trips to the charity stripe over the final six minutes.

Fowler hit 6-of-10 shots from the floor to score his team-high 16 points and added a game-high eight rebounds. Rafferty made good on 5-of-9 shots from the field and 4-of-6 trips to the foul line to finish with 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Brown drained three triples to score 15 points, John Davis III tallied 11 to go with six rebounds and freshman Alex Hunter netted a career-best nine points.

Justin Coleman led Samford with 20 points, while Thompson connected on 3-of-6 treys to tally 17 points.

Furman visits UNCG on Wednesday at 7 p.m. before returning to Timmons Arena to host Western Carolina next Saturday at 4 p.m. Both games will be streamed on ESPN3 with the audio broadcast available on FoxSports 1440AM, via the TuneIn Radio app and through Stretch Audio at FirmanPaladins.com.

Tickets for next Saturday’s matchup versus the Catamounts are available at FurmanPaladins.com.