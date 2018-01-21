Pizza delivery person shot twice during robbery in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Two suspects are wanted after pizza delivery person was shot twice during a robbery at the Woodside Apartments in Spartanburg County, Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 10:00pm at the apartment complex on Fernwood Glendale Road.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified one suspect as 17-year-old Javaris Maliek Jones and have a photo of an unknown suspect.

Jones is wanted on charges of Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery, first degree Burglary, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

According to warrants, Jones took money and food from the victim before shooting him with a handgun.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

Deputies also released a photo of a second suspect wanted for questioning.

Investigators say Jones should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. J.W. Guffey at 864-503-4670 or Investigator M. Gaddy at 864-503-4680.

You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-CRIME-SC.