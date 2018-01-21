Suspect in stolen car shoots at officers in Woodruff, shot by Laurens Co. deputy

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A male suspect in a stolen vehicle was shot by an off-duty deputy with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office in Woodruff Sunday morning.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Laurens County deputy stopped on his way home to assist Spartanburg County deputies with a stolen vehicle that was originally reported missing from Laurens County.

Once the deputies made contact with the suspect in the vehicle, the suspect ran from the scene and a foot chase ensued.

During the chase, the suspect reportedly pulled a gun out and fired towards the deputies, including the Laurens County deputy assisting with the pursuit.

The Laurens County deputy returned fire and shot the suspect at least once.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright reports that the suspect was under the influence of drugs and had to be given NARCAN shortly after being shot.

The Laurens County deputy will be placed on administrative leave until the investigation is done.

SLED will investigate this officer-involved shooting as part of their standard procedure.