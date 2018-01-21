Troopers working to clear multiple car crash on I-85NB

Anderson County (WSPA)– Highway Patrol is working to clear a crash involving multiple cars along Interstate 85 near mile marker 38.

It happened around 11:15 Saturday night, causing traffic to slow down.

The crash appears to be separate accidents involving at least five cars.

Our crew on scene tells us it started as a two car wreck. One car hit another, causing that car to go off the road and into the woods. Then a third car stopped to check on that accident. When the driver and passenger were walking back to their car, another car hit the third vehicle.

Right now, three people are being taken to the hospital, two of those being drivers, with non life-threatening injuries.

We’ll continue to update this article as more information becomes available.