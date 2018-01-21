USC Upstate Honors Eddie Payne; Spartans Fall to North Florida, 100-80

Spartanburg, S.C. – For the third time this season, and second in conference play, the USC Upstate men’s basketball team had five players score in double-figures but the Spartans would suffer a 100-80 setback to the North Florida Ospreys on Saturday afternoon at the G.B. Hodge Center.

USC Upstate falls to 6-16 on the season and 1-4 in league play while North Florida improves to 9-13 overall and 3-2 in the conference.

A LOOK AT THE NUMBERS

The Spartans saw five players score in double-figures led by Deion Holmes for the second straight game with 16 points and four rebounds on seven field goals.

Mike Cunningham contributed 15 points while Ramel Thompkins had 10.

Malik Moore collected his fourth double-double of the season on 13 points, and a team-high 11 rebounds and six assists.

Carson Smith came off the bench and set a new career-high in scoring with 12 points after shooting 6-of-6 from the floor.

The Ospreys also had five players score at least 10 points with Noah Horchler finishing with a double-double on a game-high 31 points and 12 rebounds.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa also added a double-double on 13 points and 13 assists.

USC Upstate finished the game shooting 33-of-75 (44.0 percent) from the field and forced North Florida into 16 turnovers.

The Spartans led 46-30 in points in the paint, 21-15 in second chance points, 4-0 in fast break points and 34-3 in bench points.

FIRST HALF BREAKDOWN

USC Upstate took an early 5-3 lead less than two minutes into the game when Cunningham and Avery Diggs combined for back-to-back baskets. Cunningham knocked down a 3-pointer at the 18:15 mark and put the Spartans in front by two.

The Ospreys would then outscore USC Upstate 20-4 over the next seven minutes and went ahead 23-9 with 11:05 remaining on a jumper by Garrett Sams.

The Spartans followed by scoring the next seven points and cut their deficit down to 23-16 with 8:21 left after Cunningham made three free throws.

USC Upstate trimmed its deficit down the six points, 30-24, with 5:19 to go on a pair of free throws by Holmes.

North Florida led by 11 points three times over the final 6:26 capped off when Horchler’s layup at the 2:15 mark increased its lead to 39-28.

The Spartans closed the half on a 7-0 run with Moore scoring four of the points and Cunningham three.

A 3-pointer by Cunningham with 1:06 to go sent USC Upstate into halftime trailing 39-35.

The Ospreys were held scoreless over the half’s final 2:14.

SECOND HALF

North Florida scored nine of the first 11 points of the second half and held a 48-37 advantage at the 18:00 mark on a 3-pointer from Trip Day.

The Spartans cut the lead down to nine points, 50-41, with 16:35 left when Thompkins connected on a jumper.

The Ospreys answered with a 14-1 run taking up almost four minutes and went ahead 64-42 with 12:56 remaining on Day’s layup.

Jure Span and Thomas Booker combined for five straight points and made the score 64-47 less than a minute later.

USC Upstate got as close as 15 points in the second half when Holmes got a defensive rebound and layup with 7:39 remaining to make the score 79-64.

The scoring margin stayed between 16-20 points for a majority of the half.

Moore knocked down a 3-pointer at the 3:40 mark and got the Spartans within 16 points at 92-76.

North Florida took its largest lead of the game at 100-76 with 1:43 remaining after Horchler made two free throws.

USC Upstate did not allow a field goal over the final 1:42 and recorded the last four points.

Smith’s layup with 1:13 to go put the final score at 100-80.

UP NEXT

The Spartans travel to Nashville, Tenn. on Wednesday, Jan. 24 for a 7:30 p.m. EST contest against the Lipscomb Bisons.

