Zion Williamson Surprises Some and Picks Duke

Spartanburg –

Saturday night on the Spartanburg Day campus, in front of dozens of media and hundreds of fans, Zion Williamson chose Duke over other schools like Clemson, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, Kansas and others.

Zion said he followed his heart and looks forward to play for Mike Krzyzewski and with other elite players that have already committed to Duke from the 2018 class.

Williamson said he came to his final decision the Duke was the place for him on Friday night and when he woke up Saturday morning he knew he was comfortable with his choice.