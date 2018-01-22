1 arrested, 1 at large in pizza delivery shooting in Spartanburg Co.

Related Coverage Pizza delivery person shot twice during robbery in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A teen wanted for the attempted murder of a pizza delivery person who was shot twice during a robbery Saturday night was arrested on Monday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Javaris Maliek Jones, 17, of Spartanburg, who was wanted on attempted murder, armed robbery, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime charges, was arrested Monday and was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

We reported earlier that Jones and a second person were suspects in a shooting a pizza delivery person at the Woodside Apartments on Fernwood Glendale Road in Spartanburg County around 10 p.m.

According to warrants, Jones took money and food from the victim before shooting him with a handgun.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

The sheriff’s office said several people contacted them with information about a possible suspect and warrants were issued for Jones.

According to the release, a second suspect is being sought for questioning in this case and deputies have released a photo of the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. J.W. Guffey at 864-503-4670 or Investigator M. Gaddy at 864-503-4680.

You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-CRIME-SC.