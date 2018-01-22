Board to vote on attendance zones for Easley elementary schools

EASLEY, SC (WSPA)–Students in Easley may end up going to different elementary schools after the Pickens County School Board votes on zoning changes.

The board announced they were considering changes to the attendance zones in December in order to use the facilities more efficiently based on projected attendance and available space, to improve car and bus transportation routes and to improve attendance.

After an online survey and two public hearings, the community has received the idea well, according to the district, and the board will now decide which map will be put into place come Fall 2018.

“One of the biggest reasons why these changes have been positively received is that you had a segment of the East End zone south of 123 where anyone in that area of their zone would have had to drive past Forest Acres Elementary School to get to East End now that area will go straight to Forest Acres,” said John Eby, Pickens County Schools Spokesperson.

For more information, including a map of current attendance lines, maps of the proposed changes, data concerning enrollment, capacity, and socio-economic impact of the proposals, click here.