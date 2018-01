PENDLETON, SC (WSPA) — Anderson County deputies are investigating after three people were shot at an apartment complex in Pendleton early Monday morning.

Anderson County dispatch confirms the shooting was called in around 12:30 a.m. on Cherry Street in the Edgewood Square Apartments.

Dispatch would not say if law enforcement were looking for any suspects.

