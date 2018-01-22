Domestic murder-suicide in Gaffney, police investigating

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Gaffney Police Department officials confirmed they are investigating a murder-suicide after a man and woman were found dead at two different locations in Gaffney.

According to a police department news release, officers were called to Brown’s Packing around 2 p.m. on a report of a man sitting in a vehicle in the parking with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers then responded to a home in the 400 block of Beech Street around 3:10 p.m. fore a welfare check and found a deceased woman in the bathroom of the home.

Gaffney Police said the man and woman were reportedly boyfriend and girlfriend and said the incident appears to be a murder-suicide.

No other details were given.

This is a developing story.