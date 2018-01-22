Duo arrested in string of crimes in Asheville, Buncombe Co.

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A man and woman have been arrested in connection to over 2 dozen crimes including breaking and entering, larceny of motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods across Asheville and Buncombe Co., according to police.

Dennis Gates Miller has been charged with 15 felonies and 10 misdemeanors.

Hope Elizabeth Baker has been charged with two felonies.

Asheville Police say additional charges are possible.

Both are being held at the Buncombe Co. Detention Center.

Miller is being held without bond. Baker has a $45,000 bond.