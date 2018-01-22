Family, neighbors seek answers in Landrum triple homicide

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – There are more questions than answers surrounding a triple homicide in near Landrum.

The victims families and their neighbors say they’re hurting and concerned.

Police tape in the yard is the only indication that something happened in this home.

But those who live in this neighborhood as well as the victims families, know that something bad happened behind those closed doors

“Who ever done it they didn’t have to kill some people if they wanted something why didn’t they just take what they went in after and leave,” said Nathan’s grandmother, Cora Paul.

81-year-old Paul, with heartbroken words, remembers her grandson Nathan Poffenberger.

“He was a happy go lucky person he was always smiling and he’d help,” Cora remembers.

23-year-old Nathanm along with 59-year-old Francis Richards and Fred “Junior” Richards, were all found dead last Saturday at the Richards’ home.

Investigators are only saying the murders were violent in nature.

A description that doesn’t sit well with neighbor Paul Rollins.

“Should I be concerned was it somebody from the area that committed the crime that was my first thought,” says Rollins.

Police are also not revealing much about the crime or crime scene.

Investigators were out searching for evidence Monday.

All agree that catching those responsible would help bring closure.

“It’s just like I can feel him right around me it’s like I can just feel his presence,” Paul says.

A break in the case would also help ease some worries on Landrum Mill Road.

“I’ve never felt like I’ve needed to look over my shoulder but that may change now,” says Rollins.

Investigators are still looking for the public’s help to solve this crime and ask anyone with information to call.