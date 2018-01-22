Great white shark ‘Hilton’ being tracked in Atlantic Ocean

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – A shark named Mary Lee whose movements were followed by many Georgians has gone silent, but a male great white shark is now being tracked off the coast.

The Savannah Morning News reports that the male shark named Hilton is revealing its migrations and a steady stream of locations via satellite.

The newspaper reports that both sharks are among the 33 great white sharks tagged so far along the East Coast by Ocearch, a nonprofit whose scientific expertise paired with social media have made the once reviled great whites relatable.

Ocearch catches the sharks, outfits them with satellite tags, names them and invites the public to track them in real time on its website.

