Greenville Co. Schools job fair Jan. 23, 2017

Greenville Co. Schools has announced a job fair for Tuesday Jan. 23, 2017.

It will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. at Lifelong Learning @ Sullivan Center.

206 Wilkins St., Greenville, SC.

They say there will be full time positions with benefits available.

Employees who work 30 or more hours per week qualify for health and dental benefits, sick leave, free life insurance and more.

Bus Driver – $14.33 – $17.96

Bus Aide – $10.22 – $15.58

Custodian – $10.55 – $12.92

Food Services – $10.55 – $12.92

If you have questions you can call INFOLine at 355-3100 or visit http://greenville.k12.sc.us