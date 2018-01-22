Grill Marks Bartenders Face Off in Freakshake Competition

Which would you choose: a Fruity Pebbles and strawberry purée milkshake topped with a pop tart, or a Graham Cracker and chocolate shake covered in a mountain of whipped cream and a giant s’more? In a contest that runs from January 22-February 7, your vote will decide which of six “freakshakes” will be added to the Grill Marks menu at all three locations. Jennifer Martin shows us what some of the competitors have created.

• Semi-finals voting begins at each restaurant January 22-28 to find the favorite FreakShake at each location (there will be 3 finalists). Guests are invited to come try the contenders and vote for their favorite during this week.

• Finals voting begins January 29th.

• The Final FreakShake Maker’s Challenge is February 7th at Grill Marks in the Haywood Mall during ‘Hours of Happy’ (4-7pm). This is your chance to try the 3 finalists and vote for the winning FreakShake to be added to our menu. Your votes will count 4:1 (against social media votes) for being present at the final challenge, and the winner will be announced that night.

Grill Marks will also be giving out free FreakShakes at random throughout the voting period (Jan 22-Feb 7) for people to try the new creations. To vote online, visit the Grill Marks Columbia Facebook page, Haywood Mall Facebook page and Downtown Greenville Facebook page.

Semi-Finalist entries include:

Breakfast of Freaks– Haywood Mall (fruity pebbles and strawberry purée in vanilla shake, Trix/Fruit Loops, blue icing rim, Wild Berry pop tart)

Freaks Ahoy! – Downtown Greenville. (cookie dough milkshake, crumbled cookie crack ring, whipped cream, ice cream cookie sandwich)

Sweet Cherry Pie– Downtown Greenville. (Cherry Pie milkshake, graham crackers, ice cream, chocolate crack, chocolate covered strawberries)

The Freaky Camper– Haywood Mall. (Graham Cracker and chocolate in vanilla shake, full s’mores sandwich with graham cracker dust garnish)

‘The Cookie Monster’ – Columbia (cookie dough shake, chocolate frosted rim, rainbow cookie crumbs, whipped cream, ice cream sandwich)

‘It’s My Party’ – Columbia (vanilla cake batter shake, blue frosted rim with colored jimmies, ice cream, cool whip, sprinkles, multi-colored vanilla cake, blonde Oreos on the plate)