Help FBI find ‘Chameleon Beard Bandit’ bank robbery suspect

(WSPA) – The FBI is asking for your help finding a man they think is responsible for a series of multi-state bank robberies that happened between Sept. 2017 to January 2018.

Investigators have nicknamed him “The Chameleon Beard Bandit” because he frequently changes the color of his beard.

They say he gave the clerks demand notes, showed them a gun or threatened that he had one.

Investigator think he robbed the following banks:

• Bank of America at 2 Park Drive in Durham, North Carolina on September 29, 2017

• 1st Trust Bank at 271 London Shopping Center in London, Kentucky on October 13, 2017

• Virginia Commonwealth Bank at 900 North Parham Road in Henrico, Virginia on November 14, 2017

• Bank of America at 107 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro, North Carolina on November 17, 2017

• Wells Fargo Bank at 1344 North Hershberger Road in Roanoke, Virginia on December 12, 2017

• Chase Bank at 2606 Judson Road in Longview, Texas on January 5, 2018

He is described as:

White male

5’11” to 6’2″

180 – 240 pounds

Mid – late 30’s

Medium build

Brown eyes and hair

light complexion

Wears glasses

Frequently changes the color of his beard.