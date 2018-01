GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Gaffney Police are asking for your help to find two people that may have been involved in a vehicle break in at Walmart.

Police say a credit car was stolen from the vehicle and used at various locations in Gaffney.

The vehicles in the pictures have been possibly identified as a blue Chrysler 200 driven by the male suspect and a silver Honda driven by a woman.

If you have any information that may help identify them – call Gaffney Police Dept. Det. Dennis at (864) 206-3341.