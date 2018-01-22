Man accused of stabbing 2 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A man was arrested on assault and battery charges after he allegedly stabbed two people in Spartanburg County Sunday night.

Deputies responded to the 1600 block of Belcher Road Sunday night in reference to a disturbance with a weapon, and when they arrived on-scene they made contact with three female victims.

The first victim was reportedly bleeding from a small stab wound on the side of her leg near her knee, and had another cut on her hand in between her finger.

The second victim was reportedly bleeding from a cut on top of her hand.

A third victim then walked up to the home from a neighbor’s house where she called 911, and deputies saw she had a cut on top of her hand and was bleeding.

EMS was then called to the scene.

According to the first victim, Nicholas Adam Keith Johnson, 28, had come inside the home yelling at them for having called the police in reference to a previous incident.

Johnson reportedly grabbed one of the victims and told another victim he was going to kill the victim.

The victim said Johnson then stabbed her in the leg and then when another victim tried to get him to stop, he stabbed her in the top of the hand.

The second victim said she witnessed Johnson holding the knife to the other woman’s throat and threatening to kill her.

The third victim was also cut on the top of her hand during the incident, but she was unsure if Johnson stabbed her, or if she was cut when she was handed the knife from the other victim who was able to get it away from Johnson.

Johnson also reportedly destroyed one of the victim’s cellphones during the incident.

A K-9 unit was brought to the scene in an attempt to locate Johnson who had left the home.

Johnson was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and battery and assault and batter, high and aggravated.

He was being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on $30,000 bond.