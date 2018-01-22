Man accused of beating pregnant woman, setting home on fire with 6 kids inside

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — A man faces several charges after he was accused of beating a pregnant woman and setting her home on fire while several children were inside.

Equevious Drummond, 24, of Inman is charged with domestic violence, arson, and two counts of neglect of child/helpless person, according to jail records.

The victim told Greer police that she and Drummond got into an argument that turned physical on Friday.

The victim said she’s five months pregnant and Drummond kicked her in the stomach, according to a police report. Drummond denied kicking her.

Drummond returned to her home on Saturday morning.

He told police that he set his shirt on fire because he was upset over an argument. A report states the fire spread to the home while the victim and six children – ages 11 months to 9 years old – were inside.

A police officer reportedly stomped out the flames.

Drummond told police he did not intend to catch the home on fire.

As of Monday morning, Drummond remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.