Nightly I-85 lane closures this week in Spartanburg Co.

(WSPA) – Northbound and southbound nightly lane closures on Interstate 85 will begin Monday night and go until Sunday for continued road work in Spartanburg County.

According to a news release from the contractors for I-85 Widening Project in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties, lane closures on northbound I-85 between mile markers 80 and 84, as well as southbound I-85 between mile markers 77 and 84, will start Monday night and continue until Sunday night.

The closures are to allow crews to conduct asphalt patching, line striping, as well as to install a barrier wall along the corridor.

People driving through the area are asked to reduce their speed to 60 mph and to use caution in the work zone.

A portion of Dewberry Road will also reportedly remain closed in Spartanburg County between Exit 80 (S 57- Gossett Road) and Exit 83 (SC 110- Battleground Road) until March 18.

According to the release, a detour has been posted here.

For more information on the project, http://www.85Widening.com and for important notices, visit the 85 Widening in Cherokee & Spartanburg Facebook page.