Orangutan briefly escapes enclosure at Greenville Zoo again

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Zoo officials confirmed that an orangutan, who briefly escaped his enclosure back in July, squeezed out of his pen again Monday.

Zoo Administrator Jeff Bullock said the orangutan named Kumar escaped around 1:45 p.m. Monday, as contractors were working on his enclosure and repairing the mesh panels.

After crews left, Kumar was let loose in the enclosure and he reportedly found a weak spot, made a hole and squeezed out.

Bullock said Kumar stayed on top of the mesh of the exhibit and holding building, and when staff gathered around he went back inside the enclosure.

Kumar was reportedly out of the enclosure for 10 to 15 minutes and the zoo was put on lockdown during the escape.

All guests to the zoo were taken to safe areas until the scene was cleared, and the front gate was closed.