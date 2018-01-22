Pot, heroin, crack and guns seized in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – The Asheville’s Drug Suppression and Housing Units conducted a search warrant and found drugs, guns an paraphernalia, according to police.

They say the bust happened on Jan. 12 at an apartment on Camby St.

The resident, Keith Larnel Blair had been investigated for 2 months for selling crack cocaine, according to police.

They say a second man, Zhan Cobb was found in the home and they searched his vehicle as well.

Between the apartment and the vehicle, police say they found the following:

• 1481.2 grams of Marijuana (approximately 3.27 pounds)

• 3.2 grams of Heroin

• .6 grams of Crack Cocaine

• 4 firearms

• 2 bullet proof vests

• Multiple paraphernalia to include digital scales

• Multiple rounds of .45 ammunition

Asheville police say a second residence off Brickyard Rd. in Etowah, NC was also search with help from the Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The report says they seized an additional 12.77 pounds of marijuana and 9 firearms.

Keith Larnel Blair (28) was charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell and Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Zhan Cobb (22) was charged with Maintaining a Vehicle, Dwelling or Place for Use, Storage or Sale of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell and Distribute

Asheville Police Department says they would like to thank the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Homeland Security for their assistance in the investigation.