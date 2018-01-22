Registration starts for 2018-19 kindergarten, 1st grade in Greenwood 50

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Registration is happening all week for new kindergarten and first grade students in Greenwood School District 50 for the 2018-19 school year.

Parents and guardians can register their child daily – January 22-26 between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm – at the school that serves their attendance area.

You must present certain documents when you register your child. That includes the child’s legal birth certificate, South Carolina Record of Immunization (white state certified copy, not the pink card), and proof of residence. A current utility, telephone, or cable bill is acceptable.

Applications for new child development (4k) students will be taken the same week.

Child Development applications are taken at the Greenwood Early Childhood Center located at 1125 East Cambridge Avenue. Students applying to the Child Development program must have an active Medicaid card or the family must be eligible for free/reduced lunch. A pay stub or income tax return can be used as proof of eligibility for free/reduced lunch.