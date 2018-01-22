Spartanburg woman wins $250K and calls mom

(NEWS RELEASE FROM SC LOTTERY) – When a Spartanburg woman scratched off a quarter-of-a-million dollar lottery win, there was only one person she wanted to share the news with.

She picked up the phone and called her mom.

When they hung up, she drove straight to her mom’s house to show off her winning ticket.

Mom’s verdict: “God is good,” she said hugging her daughter.

And the daughter is going to be good to her mom.

“I’m going to bless my family,” the winner said.

One top prize of $250,000 remains in the $10 Red Riches game, at odds of 1 in 660,000.

For selling the claimed ticket, Corner Stop #101 in Spartanburg received a commission of $2,500.