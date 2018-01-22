Willie Nelson & Family to play Peace Center in March

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Country music legend Willie Nelson is coming to Greenville in March.

According to a news release, Willie Nelson & Family will play the Peace Center on Monday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Nelson’s latest album, “God’s Problem Child,” was released last April and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country album chart and No. 10 on the Billboard 200, according to the release.

Tickets to the event range from $65 to $95.

To buy tickets, visit the Peace Center Box Office, call 864-467-3000, 800-888-7768, or go online to http://www.peacecenter.org.

According to the release, tickets go on sale to Peacekeepers Tuesday at 10 a.m. and go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit http://www.peacecenter.org.