Woman hid in storm drain from man who punched her, say Gaffney Police

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A woman, rescued from a storm drain, says she was hiding from a man after he punched her.

Gaffney Police say he was in the storm drain too.

Police were called in reference to an entrapment in a storm drain on 1/19 around 2:58 p.m.

When they got there they say the fire department pulling a woman from the storm drain in front of Big Lots on W. Floyd Baker Blvd.

She said she was running from the man who wanted to buy more meth that day.

He got upset then punched her in the ribs, according to the victim.

She said she went into the storm drain and he followed behind her.

The report says the fire department began searching the drain and found the suspect, Ronnie Dean Mullinax, 40.

He is charged with Criminal Domestic Violence 2nd Degree, according to the police report.

Mullinax is in the Cherokee Co. Detention Center on a $10,000 surety bond.

Gaffney Police say he has been previously convicted of Domestic Violence.

It appears the woman had crawled more than 100 yards through the pipe, according to The Gaffney Ledger.