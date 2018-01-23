2 chained dogs dead, 3 being starved in Laurens Co.

LAURENS CO, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Animal Control officers have taken three dogs from a home on Bryson Road in Gray Court after two other dogs were found chained up and dead.

According to animal control, a tip came in yesterday about dogs on a property with no food or water.

When officers arrived, they found five dogs — two of animals were chained up and dead from no food or water.

Officers said they found a three-month-old dog chained up and said the dog was malnourished.

A female dog was also found chained up and was approximately 20 pounds underweight.

According to animal control, a third male dog was found chained up with a food canister over his head.

Animal control said they are working with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office to see if they can file charges.

The three living dogs have been taken into animal control’s custody.