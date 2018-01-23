Baby monkey born at Greenville Zoo

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – There’s a new addition at the Greenville Zoo!

City of Greenville officials confirmed on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that a black and white Angolan colobus monkey was the first birth at the zoo in 2018.

Congratulations to our ever growing @greenvillezoo family on their first birth of 2018 – a black and white Angolan colobus monkey! For more information on the newest addition, visit https://t.co/ycmioGvTzN.

•

•#greenvillezoo #greenvillesc #yeahTHATgreenville pic.twitter.com/2LCvwMX00E — City of Greenville (@CityGreenville) January 23, 2018

According to a city news release, Greenville Zoo director Jeff Bullock said the baby monkey was found by animal care staff on Jan. 10

The baby has since been on display with its mother, Nuru, father, Valentino and big sister, Zuri, who was born on Oct. 14, 2016.

According to the release, the zoo waited to make the official announcement until they were confident that the monkey was well.

Colobus monkey babies are reportedly born completely white, but their coats darken over the first few months.

For more information, click here.