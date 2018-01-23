Bag of meth falls from NC man’s pants while being served papers say police

MARION, NC (WSPA) – A North Carolina man is under arrest after deputies say a bag filled of methamphetamine fell out of his pants while he was being served papers.

Robert Hezekiah Patton, 29, is charged with possession of methamphetamine by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

A detective says authorities went to Patton’s home in Marion to serve him with civil papers. We’re told while that was happening, a baggie fell out of Patton’s pants.

Police say the bag contained 1.9 grams of methamphetamine.