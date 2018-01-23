Couple in Gaffney murder-suicide had domestic incident in 2016

Related Coverage Gaffney couple dies in apparent murder-suicide

As Gaffney Police continue to investigate an apparent murder-suicide, 7 News took a closer look at the arrest record of those involved.

Police say that Wallace Hollis got in a physical altercation with Tina Elease Makeupson,critically injuring her and then leaving her.

Coroner Dennis Fowler say that Hollis then drove to his work at Brown’s Packing, where he shot and killed himself.

Just a year prior, in December of 2016, Hollis had been charged with Criminal Domestic Violence Aggravated in Nature and Kidnapping for an incident involving Makeupson.

The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office states that Makeupson attended Hollis’ bond hearing and recanted the statements that she had given to police. The solicitor’s office states that Makeupson also changed her story in follow up interviews to Gaffney Police.

Follow up correspondence with Makeupson by phone, letter, and Facebook went unanswered according to the Solicitor’s office, forcing them to dismiss the charges.

Hollis had previously been charged with Attempted Murder in an unrelated case in 2014 that was also dismissed due to lack of victim responsiveness.

Hollis was a registered sex offender for charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct with Assault with the Intent to Commit from 2007.

The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office released the following statement in regards to the murder of Makeupson, “This case is heartbreaking and we offer our condolences to the family of Ms. Makeupson. We wish this pattern of abusive behavior ended differently. The case also serves as a good example of why our office will not budge when domestic violence victims approach us after the arrest looking for leniency on behalf of the abuser.”

The 7th Circuit started an initiative to curb domestic violence in December of 2016, known as “Home Front”. It’s a partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to give stiffer penalties to repeat domestic violence offenders. The initiative has seen early success in its first year, with multiple prosecutions.