Crews respond to fire at Kangaroo Jax in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Firefighters and police responded Tuesday to a fire at Kangaroo Jax in Greenville.

Sergeant Johnathan Bragg with Greenville Police Department said there were reports of smoke and flames coming from the business on Laurens Road.

Will Broscious with the city of Greenville Fire Department said the fire was reported around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Businesses in the strip mall promptly evacuated after the alarm activated, and fire crews were on scene within minutes, Broscious said.

The fire started in the roof.

There were no reported injuries.